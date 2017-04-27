St Michael woman gets $40,000 bail on drug charges

A 38-year-old woman was released on $40,000 bail after appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on several drug charges.

Pamela Loretta Hinds, of Spooner’s Hill, St Michael is charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of $40,000 worth of cannabis.

Hinds, who was represented by attorney-at-law Arthur Holder, denied committing the offences which allegedly occurred on April 25.

As part of her bail, which she secured with one surety, Hinds must report to the District ‘A’ Police Station every Wednesday before noon and with valid identification.

She is scheduled to make her second appearance in court on July 20.