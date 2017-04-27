Shame on our reggae promoters!

Reggae promoters Al Gilkes, Freddie Hill et al, owe this country an explanation; better yet an apology. And for those who attended last weekend’s Digicel Reggae Beach Party simply expecting to enjoy a wholesome reggae show, but were horrified to become mere spectators in a very disturbing episode of ‘sex on the beach’ – a refund.

Our law enforcement authorities also owe us an explanation as to why an infamous prostitute, who goes by the name of Natalie was allowed not only to parade uninterrupted on a national stage, but also to advertise her business by way of her Dirty Harry song in the most crass and vulgar way, with Pumpydoo and SK serving as her onstage partners in this most egregious crime, as it was recorded LIVE.

We are also interested to know what the event’s sponsors are now saying to the promoters, given that their ‘reputable’ brands have now been tarnished by association with blatant prostitution. Do they even care, or, as the Irish would say, “a good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures”.

We are certainly not prudes, but last we checked prostitution was illegal in Barbados; so too smoking marijuana, cocaine or heroin; topless sunbathing and gambling, excluding slots and lotteries.

In fact, in keeping with Sections 18 and 19 of the Sexual Offences Act “being the tenant, lessee, occupier or person in charge of any premises, knowingly permits the premises or any part thereof to be used as a brothel or for the purposes of prostitution; or being the lessor or landlord of any premises, or the agent of the lessor or landlord, lets the same or any part thereof with the knowledge that the premises or some part thereof are or is to be used as a brothel, or is wilfully a party to the continued use of the premises or any part thereof as a brothel, is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for a term of five years or to a fine of $5 000 or to both. Section 19 also proclaims that “a person who (a) knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution; or (b) in any place solicits for immoral purposes, is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5 000 or to imprisonment for five years or to both. So to have a performer strutting up and down Pirates Cove in next to nothing, telling anyone who would allow their ears to listen what she sells for a living, is really evidence that our economy is not the only thing domestically that has sunk to the level of junk.

Indeed, Barbados can only be scrapping the bottom of the moral and social abyss when so called reputable individuals would have us all turn a blind eye to what we all know to be perfectly wrong, rather than to stand up for what is definitely right.

However, this is one occasion that we do not intend to sit quietly, even if we ruffle some feathers.

Our fear is that if we do, one day coming soon we all will wake up in a proverbial hell hole in which nothing wholesome would be left to speak of, while ‘skinouttology’ and abject smuttiness reign supreme, whilst all else that we have come to be known and respected for not only locally but regionally and globally simply burns to the ground.

Interestingly, our promoters would have us believe that they are just ‘poor black man’ looking to turn a dollar in this rat race of a world that we call home, and that, at the end of the day, they have the best interest of this 166 square mile country at heart. But to them we ask, whither our young people in particular? What about the children – theirs and ours – who are looking on?

Has anyone stopped to think of the untold damage already done to the future of our very society even as we continue to feed our citizens on an endless diet of unedited profanity, crudeness and downright lawlessness, masked as artistic expression when our naked eyes fail to deceive us and we know in our heart of hearts that it’s really nothing more than classless smut?

In a world that is daily being turned upside down, we can only hope that good sense will prevail and that all in positions of authority and trust will be able to look beyond the almighty dollar and popularity to see that our precious gem of the Caribbean could be destroyed forever, lest we immediately change course.

We can only hope that members of our entertainment industry will be able to see the error of their ways before it is too late.