Punishment added to WI’s injury

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As if being thrashed was not bad enough, West Indies have now been slapped with a fine for slow over-rate during their seven-wicket defeat in the opening Test against Pakistan yesterday.

International Cricket Council match referee, Chris Broad, ruled that the Caribbean side was one over short of their target during the contest at Sabina Park.

Each player was fined 10 per cent of his match fee while captain Jason Holder attracted a 20 per cent fine, as per the ICC Code of Conduct.

The ICC statement said Holder pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction, ruling out the need for a formal hearing.

“If West Indies commits another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Holder as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Holder and he will face a suspension,” the ICC said.

West Indies will seek to level the three-match series when they take on Pakistan in the second Test starting on Sunday at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The final Test is set for Windsor Park in Dominica from May 10-14.

Holder has backed the team to recover and be competitive in the remaining Tests. He stressed his team needed to bat better and take chances offered to them. There were several fielding lapses in the first Test.

“We’ve beaten them before in the recent past it’s just a matter of us ticking all our boxes. We need to take our chances obviously,” Holder said.

“We need to get a better start and put up a stronger first innings total. I think many Test matches are set up in the first innings and we need to put up a better first innings total. Once we do that I back our bowlers to come and get 20 wickets,” he added.

Holder also hinted at moving up the team’s batting order eventually after several recent solid performances at the crease.

The all-rounder, who has typically come into the line-up down the order, was one of the standout performers with the bat in the just concluded Test against Pakistan, not just scoring an unbeaten 57 in the first innings, but also showing plenty of application and stroke play.

Holder also cracked a fluent unbeaten 67 during the second match of the team’s 2-1 One Day International series loss to Pakistan. The captain, while admitting the promotion was not a priority, admitted it was a target.

“Eventually I would like to move up the order at some stage, but this is the route the selection panel has gone. We’ve gone with the six batters and the keeper and myself at eight. So for now I just have to ride it out here and keep improving my batting and hopefully when the opportunity comes I can take the chance to move up the order,” Holder said.

The 25-year-old regarded as a bowling all-rounder, could not identify any specific changes for the improved performances at the crease, but admitted being positive down the order was one of his major goals.

“I just back my batting ability I haven’t done anything majorly different, I just try to keep it simple and be positive. Batting down the order where I bat it is important for me to keep the game moving. If I come up being negative and stagnant the game doesn’t move along.”

