MP helps 11-plus students prepare

Member of Parliament for St James South Donville Inniss and the constituency council in the area yesterday did their part to help students at the West Terrace Primary School prepare for next week’s Common Entrance Examination.

The MP and members of the St James South Constituency Council turned up at the school to present examination kits to the 73 students who will be taking the test to secure a place at one of the island’s secondary schools.

Inniss also offered them some advice, including that they should use the upcoming long weekend – starting Friday with National Heroes Day and ending with May Day next Monday, the day before the exam – to prepare themselves and avoid being over confident.

And he also cautioned parents and other adults, who think the future of these children is dependent solely on the secondary school they attend, not to put the young students under pressure.

“Start to really accept that each child has an opportunity to give of their best, no matter what secondary school they attend,” he said.

Speaking directly to the students, the Minister of Commerce and Small Business Development added: “No matter what secondary school you attend, you must apply yourself. You must recognize that the sky is the limit and once you give of your best you will realize your full potential.”

Inniss also encouraged the students to return to West Terrace, even after they have moved on to the secondary level, to visit their primary school teachers who would have shaped their minds, as well as their games masters and ancillary staff.

During today’s presentation, the St James South Constituency Council also handed over a microwave oven to the school.