GUYANA – Former AG on the wrong side of the law

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Opposition legislator and former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has been charged with larceny for the alleged theft of over GUY$2 million (One Guyana dollar =US$0.004 cents) worth of law books from the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Nandlall’s arrest on Thursday, came two days after he was questioned by members of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

He then refused to allow members of the unit access to one of his properties to retrieve the law books. He claimed that he did not have keys to the property.

Nandall is accused of stealing the 14 Commonwealth law reports.

In court on Thursday, Nandlall maintained that he was given permission by former President Donald Ramotar to take the books as a condition of his employment under the last government.

The books were bought over the three-year period using state funds that Nandlall said would have been approved by the then President.

When the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) lost the elections, Nandlall took the books when he left office.

The new Government believes that since the books were bought using state funds, they should have remained behind as property of the state.

Nandlall is scheduled to return to court on May 8.

Source: (CMC)