Drug addict chooses rehab over freedom

She has spent 28 days on remand in prison on a charge of having cocaine apparatus. But when Roseann Elizabeth Burgess, of no fixed place of abode, made her second appearance in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today, not only did she have a surety to post bail, but she was also offered a place to stay.

In the end, though, she ended up going back to HMP Dodds.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant had granted Burgess $2,000 bail and ordered her to live with her surety who had one condition.

“I will take her in my house, providing that she goes to rehab,” the surety told the court. “She is a drug addict and has been living on the streets for the past three years.”

However, the magistrate informed the surety that the court could not make such an order, as Burgess had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The two were waiting to sign the bail forms when Burgess asked to speak to the magistrate.

“I would like to plead guilty and to go to rehab,” she said softly, requesting treatment at Verdun House.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant explained to Burgess that she would have to remain on remand until next Tuesday, so she could be assessed to see if she would qualify for the programme.

The time on remand, Cuffy-Sergeant explained, would be considered Burgess’ detox period, and if she chose to leave, she would have to start the process over.

After considering her options, Burgess took the bold step.

“I will do the rehab. l will stay on remand and return on Tuesday,” she said.