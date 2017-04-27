Double trouble

WOMAN CLAIMS LOVE AFFAIR GONE WRONG LED TO ASSAULT

Tiffany Bianca Nikita Bayley today admitted in a Bridgetown court that she assaulted another woman, but explained that it was all because of a “double lovers affair”.

The 26-year-old welder from Holders Land, Bank Hall, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this morning and pleaded guilty to assaulting Jelisa Dunner on April 8, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Gibbons told the court that Bayley approached Dunner in front her home on the mentioned date and accused her of spreading rumours about her. The complainant denied the accusation, walked away and entered her house, but Bayley followed her and grabbed her by her hair and a physical altercation ensued.

Dunner received injuries about the body and was also bitten on her left arm by Bayley.

The matter was reported and Bayley was arrested and charged.

From the prisoner’s dock this morning, she gave her version of what took place on the day.

“Ma’am,” she said, “Behind all of this is a double lovers affair.”

That comment baffled the magistrate, who told the woman that she had never heard the phrase and asked her to explain.

“What I mean is that me and Jelisa Dunner use to have sexual intercourse together,” she said, adding that the complainant “got obsessed”, searched her phone, and “took out a man’s number and start messaging de man and telling him lies about me”.

Bayley said she went to Dunner’s house to get to the bottom of the situation but when she arrived, the woman was not there. However, Dunner showed up sometime later.

“I asked her why she doing this and she [hit] me with the car door. I [walked] away from the car and went for two big rocks,” Bayley recounted, adding that she dropped the rocks after another woman told her to do so, but the confrontation continued.

“She [held] on to my shirt and I told her to let go of my shirt. I had to bite her so she could let go,” Bayley said.

However, when Dunner took to the witness stand, she gave a slightly different version of what transpired.

“Me and Tiffany were friends for the past 10 years. Me and Tiffany were never in no sexual act,” she maintained.

Dunner said that when she returned home on April 8, Bayley was there waiting and accused her of “talking her name with her friends”.

Bayley also accused her of searching her phone, saying that she had proof.

“I told her bring the proof and she didn’t. She walked behind me and pulled my hair,” Dunner added, saying that Bayley’s sister and another woman broke up the fight.

The complainant told the magistrate she missed a week from work because of her injuries. However, she had no medical proof of that in court today.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 26 when Bayley returns to court and Dunner is expected to submit the necessary documents to support her claim.

Bayley, who was granted $1,000 bail, was ordered to stay away from Dunner.