Pre-sentencing report ordered

Magistrate Douglas Frederick has ordered a pre-sentencing report on a 22-year-old man who confessed to three drug offences.

When Triston Soneil Alleyne of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael first appeared before the magistrate, he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking 137 grammes of cannabis. He also confessed to possession of apparatus for use in connection with the misuse of the drugs.

The drugs, which had an estimated street value of $627, were found on April 21 when the police executed a search warrant at the residence he was staying at.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid told the magistrate the compressed illicit substance was discovered in Alleyne’s bedroom in a transparent plastic bag. Two blenders containing residue suspected to be from cannabis were also found.

Following the reporting of those facts to the court, Alleyne, a general worker, was remanded to prison on Friday, pending sentence.

When he made his second appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court Tuesday, he was granted bail in the sum of $2,000 which he secured with one surety.

However, his freedom was limited somewhat, as he now has to adhere to an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Alleyne returns to court on June 23, when the details of the report are expected, followed by his sentencing.