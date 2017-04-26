Hunte on gun and drug charges

A 21-year-old man has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds on gun, ammunition and drug charges.

Akeem Ricardo Hunte, of St Jude’s Village, St George, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of possession of a .22 revolver and six rounds of ammunition. However, he admitted to having 25 wax paper wrappings of cannabis in his possession.

The young man was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick over the weekend.

Hunte returns to the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on May 19.

He is also scheduled to appear before the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on May 3 on a charge of possession of one round of ammunition.