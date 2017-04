Car overturns

Late this evening police were investigating an accident at Heywoods, St Peter in which a motorcar overturned, injuring the occupants.

The accident occurred directly outside Almond Beach Hotel, after 7 p.m.

One fire tender and two ambulances responded to the accident. However, up to 10 p.m., no details had been released by police.

(Pictures by Krystal Hoyte.)

Source: (KH)