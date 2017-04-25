Wish granted

Magistrate fulfills young man’s request to be remanded

A request by a young man that he be remanded to HMP Dodds took the magistrate and others in a Bridgetown Court today by surprise.

Shamar Shaquane Erwin Inniss of 1st Avenue, Prescod Bottom, Hindsbury Road, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Christopher Massiah on April 18, as well as Rouel Bostic on April 1. He denied the charges.

When it came time for bail, prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock had no objections to the 20-year-old being released.

However, the prospective surety was not suitable and Inniss was told by the magistrate to find someone else.

Instead, his mother would tell the court that she had no one else to stand as a surety for her son and, as such, wanted him sent to Dodds to “rest himself”.

“He is too much trouble,” she said. But the magistrate told the mother that she saw no reason to deny the young man his freedom at this time.

After some time had passed and the day’s proceedings continued, Inniss asked to speak to the magistrate.

“Ma’am,” he said, “I will take some remand time because my mother trying to get someone to sign bail and I don’t want to stress her out.”

That comment got the attention of not only the magistrate but others in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court as well.

“A young man asking for remand? The culture has really changed. Before a man would try all he could, even through blood, sweat and tears to get home, and today a young man is asking to go to prison. The culture has really shifted and it’s not good,” Cuffy-Sargeant said as she granted Inniss his request.

He makes his second appearance before the magistrate on May 22.