Teenager grounded after assaulting policewoman

A Barbadian teen who was scheduled to leave the island today for the United States where she resides, will miss out on her flight.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick over the weekend remanded 18-year-old Kalea Alexis Cumberbatch, who was staying at Belair, St Philip to HMP Dodds until Wednesday.

This after she pleaded guilty in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court to two counts of assaulting a female police officer.

According to Station Sergeant Neville Reid, Cumberbatch was “cussing and misbehaving” on a bus on April 21, prompting the driver to drive the vehicle to the Worthing Police Station to get assistance.

However, when the bus got into the precinct, Cumberbatch disembarked and entered the station where she continued her disorderly behaviour.

She reportedly verbally abused officers, kicked the wall, beat on the partitions, pulled down registers and spat on the floor.

And if that wasn’t enough, Reid said, the teenager also spat on Police Constable Yolande Reece and kicked her four times.

Police investigations revealed that Cumberbatch had not only been drinking at a restaurant but was also known in the US for similar behaviour.

The teen who has dual citizenship returns to court on Wednesday.