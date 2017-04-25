Teen gets bail after spending night in jail

A teenager who spent a night on remand at HMP Dodds was released today after securing a surety to post his bail.

Nyrad Ashem Prescott, of Neil’s Tenantry, Tichbourne, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sergeant Monday on an indictable charge.

It is alleged that the 19-year-old did serious bodily harm to Benjamin Eastmond on April 21, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him, or to do some serious bodily harm to him.

With no objections from police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, the magistrate offered Prescott bail.

However, his surety was not able to attend the day’s sitting and Prescott therefore spent the night in jail.

When he returned today, however, he was able to post the $8,000 bail, which he secured with one surety, and told to return to court on his given date.