Patel remanded on firearm and other serious charges

Sharaz O’Brian Patel is the latest young man to be remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds on firearm and other charges.

The Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael resident began his first 28 days at the St Philip penal institution today after appearing before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant accused of five indictable offences which reportedly occurred on March 20, 2017.

It is alleged that the 30-year-old unemployed man unlawfully and maliciously engaged in conduct which placed Theodore Cumberbatch in danger of death or serious bodily harm; and also had the intent to maim, disfigure or disable Brian Cumberbatch or do him some serious bodily harm.

He is also accused of damaging a glass showcase and a pastry warmer belonging to Ksree St Hill, as well as using a firearm while committing the offence of serious bodily harm.

Patel was not required to plead to any of those charges, or that of unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct which placed Wendy Alleyne in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

The accused, who is represent by attorney-at-law Romain Marshall, returns to court on May 22.