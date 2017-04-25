Leadership change needed – Blanchard

A former Cable & Wireless chief executive is challenging political and business leaders here to motivate the country in order to rescue the ailing economy.

Ian Blanchard, now chief executive officer of the Caribbean Institute of Leadership and Coaching, today said results are best obtained when people are motivated and passionate about what they do.

“We talk about the economy and the challenges in the economy. Now, the organizations driven by purpose are the ones that are rising out of the economic challenges that we have because the people in the organization are the ones that propel and ensure your sustainability,” Blanchard said at the launch of the Leadercast 2017 conference at the Scotiabank Rockley, Christ Church branch.

He said changes to leadership styles of both politicians and business leaders were needed in order to drive success, adding that too many people made the mistake of believing they had “arrived” and therefore became complacent.

“Leadership in theory is quite simple, but leadership in practice is what is the problem. The reality of our environment has changed, therefore our political leaders, our business leaders need to change in that respect.

“What I would say is that my challenge to the political leaders and business leaders is that your organization, your country will grow to the extent that you grow. So if you want to change Barbados, you want to change your country, you want to change your community and your business, we the leaders need to grow,” he said.

The business and executive coach advised the leaders to “find new information and find new concept and principles” to help them grow, adding that they could no longer expect personal and economic growth by relying on “old practices”.

The one-day Powered by Purpose leadership conference, which will feature a number of international speakers, will be held on May 5. It will be broadcast live from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world, including the Hilton Barbados Resort.

The leadership conference will draw from an array of motivational speakers and business leaders, including actor and producer Tyler Perry, and Jim McKelvey, the co-founder of Square, a financial services, merchant services aggregator and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California.