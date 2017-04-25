It’s all about trust and conscience, reverend tells BLP

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) must lead a “conscience revolution” if it wants to earn the trust of the people, the opposition party has been told.

During a service at the Steel Shed at Queen’s Park on Sunday to mark the BLP’s Founder’s Day and its 79th anniversary, Reverend Beverley Lashley said the party could be a “revealer of light” to brighten the country’s “darkened pathways”.

Lashley said while the BLP was experienced in repairing a broken economy and was quite capable of doing so again, it needed to display strong character and be trustworthy.

“[The path forward is to] present a conscience revolution which is necessary to prepare the people to be reliable and responsible workers, which is a necessary ingredient for the great task ahead of moving this country forward; for character springs out from conscience,” the pastor said in her sermon.

“This party did it before . . . pull our society and economy out of several ruts, and it can do it again, once given the opportunity and mandate,” she added.

Lashley advised the party to follow in the footsteps of its founding fathers, and live beyond political, social and economic comfort zones and fellowship preferences.

“Be challenged . . . [and be reminded] of what is your mission in this society: to make a better life for all. You know what is needed to fix this country, as you have been trained at the school of your founding fathers,” the retired pastor of the Cave Hill Wesleyan Holiness Church told party faithful, which included BLP Leader Mia Mottley and Chairman George Payne.

“Let your thoughts and work issue forth from all the pure motives of wanting to make a better life for all . . . but you must wrestle with motives and methods to become vessels of social and economic redemption,” she stressed.