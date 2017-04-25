Habitual thief jailed for break-ins

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today sentenced a 48-year-old thief to 18 months in jail.

The ruling was handed down on Junior Ricardo Worrell of Vine Street, St Michael after he pleaded guilty to entering De Monster Bar and Grill as a trespasser sometime between February 28 and March 1, 2015, and stealing 19 bottles of vodka, 12 bottles of brandy, seven bottles of whiskey and $550 in cash belonging to Elvis Graham.

He also confessed to entering Field Insurance Brokers sometime between April 13 and 18 this year, and stealing an iPod worth $699 and $8.20 in cash.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Martin Rock, told the magistrate that Graham secured his establishment, De Monster Bar and Grill, on the first mentioned date, around 11:15 p.m.

However, he returned the following morning and found the side door open. He entered and discovered several drinks missing from the shelves and money scattered on the floor in the area of the cash register. He reported the matter to police and investigations led to Worrell.

Worrell, who has 13 prior convictions, told police at the time that the property was sold by a man named Rico Reid who is now deceased. He said he was given a cut of the profit, which he used to travel to Canada.

In the other burglary case, the magistrate heard that the building was secured on April 13, but a window in the reception area was left open. When the employees returned on April 18, they realized that the mentioned property was missing and reported the matter to the police. A police probe led to Worrell’s arrest.

The equipment was recovered but not functioning.

“Ma’am, I came here with the intention of not wasting the court’s time. I am almost 50 and have two granddaughters and I don’t want to do these things over and over. I asking for some help, so not to go back down that path,” Worrell said.

However, the magistrate informed Worrell, who began his criminal career back in 1987, that he was given a chance which ended four months ago when he was granted a 12-month suspended sentence for two years, for similar offences.

“That’s why I ask for your help, Ma’am, because I was told something is wrong with me,” Worrell responded.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant sentenced him to 18 months in prions for burglarizing De Monster Bar and Grill and another 12 months for entering Field Insurance Brokers. The sentences will run concurrently.