Butcher accused of stabbing threat

An 18-year-old butcher was granted $1,000 bail after making his first appearance in a Bridgetown court on a threat charge.

Julian Angus Payne of #58 Neemlink Road, Lower Burney, St Michael is accused of using the threatening words, “I would stab you up. I would juck you up and you would dead” towards Rico James Bennett on April 22, causing him to believe that immediate violence would be used against him.

Payne denied the allegation when he went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant Monday.

With no objections from the police prosecutor, Payne secured bail with one surety and was told to stay away from the complainant.

He returns to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 6.

In another case, Roland Lamar Phillips, of Foster Hall, St John, was granted his freedom after posting $2,000 bail.

When he appeared before Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Monday, the 31-year-old carpenter denied assaulting Osmond Mitchell on April 13.

He returns to court on July 4 but has been warned to stay away from Mitchell.