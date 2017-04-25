Burke moves up surfing rankings

Barbadian Josh Burke performed outstandingly while placing a remarkable third out of 128 of the world’s best surfers in last weekend’s Barbados Surf Pro World Surf League (WSL) 3000 Qualifying Series (QS), hosted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. at the Drill Hall, St Michael.

Burke earned 1680 points that skyrocketed him 73 spots up the international men’s rankings to 32nd with 2950 points, likely the highest current World Professional Ranking by an individual male athlete in Barbados’ sports history.

The 20-year-old Burke also jumped 29 spots in the North America region to fifth with 930 points.

“Although during the entire event I had the flu, once I paddled out in a heat I actually felt good to be out there, I just tried to choose the right waves to conserve my energy,” Burke stated.

“I received a new board from Rich Price made particularly for the wave at ‘Brandends’ that we worked on together while I was in Florida for the Cocoa Beach event. This board is a magic board and it’s currently sitting on ice,” Burke said.

Burke departs for the Japan 6000 event on May 17.

Source: (PR)