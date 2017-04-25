BAHAMAS – PM explains: ‘God can’t stop me now’

NASSAU – Days after joking that “God can’t stop him now” during a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) mass rally in Exuma, Prime Minister Perry Christie sought to explain the context in which the comment was made and questioned how anyone could dare to doubt his faith or suggest that he believed he was more mighty than God.

Deviating from his prepared speech at a Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas event, Christie said his comment was in “advocacy” to God not to let his speech come to an abrupt end, adding that he thought there had been a power failure while he was on stage speaking to supporters.

A passionate Christie seemed to attribute the immense backlash he received over the remarks to politics, saying it has become clear that both the PLP and the Free National Movement (FNM) will compete in a way that is not helpful to the country.

However, he said through it all he has tried to “keep dignity and order” because as Prime Minister, he had an obligation to recognise that despite the “lies” told, people outside the country were watching.

Christie’s remarks in Exuma caused a backlash after video and audio of his comments went viral on social media.

“We are going to in this next term, turn Exuma into a fine example of what should happen,” he said, as his microphone cut out before scores of supporters at the Exuma rally on Saturday night.

“Listen, it going so good, God can’t stop me now,” he continued, after tapping the microphone, to cheers and laughter.

But away from the rally, Christie’s “blasphemous” comment brought scorn, with Branville McCartney saying on Sunday night the remarks were “indicative of the lack of deference which he and other members of his government give to the Almighty” in a nation founded on Christian principles.

“The country has watched, many of us in utter disbelief, as the Prime Minister’s arrogance, and outright disdain for all things spiritual has ballooned to match the incompetence of his administration,” he said, making reference to Christie’s middle finger gesture at a PLP rally last month.

Source: (Tribune242)