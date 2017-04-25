Bad service

Woman remanded after failing to properly carry out community service

A St Michael woman who failed to adhere to some of the conditions of her community service was Tuesday remanded to HMP Dodds.

Ruth Rachel Bernard, of Godding Road, Station Hill, will stay in prison until next Tuesday.

She was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Stephanie Franklyn on October 26, 2013.

When she made her first appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Criminal Court back in February 2015, she denied the charge. However, she had a change of heart in December last year and pleaded guilty.

She was then ordered by Magistrate Douglas Frederick to perform 200 hours of community service.

However, a report from the Probation Department showed that Bernard was not only verbally disruptive at the places where she was attached, but was also tardy in getting there.

As such, the department recommended that Bernard, who had already performed 124 hours, be given an alternative sentence.

When she appeared in the court today, Magistrate Frederick remanded her to the St Philip penal institution until May 2, pending sentencing.