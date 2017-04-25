Another win

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent – Barbados and Windward Islands remained unbeaten as they pulled off contrasting wins in the third round of the Women’s Regional Super50 Monday.

Playing at Park Hill, Barbados defeated Guyana by 41 runs while at Sion Hill, the Windwards managed to sneak past the luckless Jamaica by two wickets, courtesy of a fine all-round performance from West Indies player Afy Fletcher.

In the other game played at the Arnos Vale Stadium, defending champions Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Leeward Islands by eight wickets.

Windwards lead the standings with 15 points thanks to a third straight bonus point while Barbados are second on 14, with Trinidad and Tobago on 10.

Jamaica and Leewards each have two points while Guyana are yet to get off the mark.

Barbados tallied the highest score of the day, posting 145 all out off 44.3 overs after they were sent in by the Guyanese. West Indies Women star Deandra Dottin top-scored with 47 from 85 balls while Shakera Selman struck 30 not out and teenaged opener Hayley Matthews, 20.

Dottin, who counted five fours and a six, batted responsibly, putting on 41 for the seventh wicket with Selman, to pull the innings around from 73 for six in the 29th over.

Experienced West Indies Women seamer Tremayne Smartt was the best bowler with three for 15.

In their turn at the crease, Guyana could only muster 104 off 39.4 overs, with Windies player Shemaine Campbelle top-scoring with 25.

West Indies quick Shamilia Connell was at her best, claiming four for 16 while Aaliyah Alleyne chipped in with three for 13.

Windwards, meanwhile, enjoyed no such comfort even though they won, as the Jamaicans pushed them right down to the end.

Opting to bowl first, they sent Jamaica tumbling for 84 all out in the 36th over with leg-spinner Fletcher producing a superb spell of seven for 13 from 9.2 overs.

There was yet another failure for West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, who managed just six.

In reply, Fletcher was required with the bat, hitting a joint top-score of 23 to help get her side over the line.

Seamer Chedean Nation finished with three for 19.

Trinidad wasted little time disposing of Leewards, easily overhauling their paltry target of 77 in the 11th over, with international batter Britney Cooper top-scoring with 27.

Earlier, former West Indies vice-captain Anisa Mohammed extended her good form when she grabbed four for 18 with her off-spin to send the Leewards collapsing to 76 all out off 28.3 overs.

Source: (CMC)