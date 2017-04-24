UPDATE: Three-vehicle smash up along Newton

Police are continuing their investigation into an accident involving three motor vehicles which occurred sometime around 8:50 this morning along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway.

Those involved in the accident have been identified as 37-year-old Dwaine Paul of Spring Farm, St Philip; 55-year-old Tamer Dyal of Frere Pilgrim, Christ Church, who was accompanied by her two sons Christopher and Roland Dyal, 24 and 29 years respectively; and 42-year-old Peter Carrington of Stepney, St George.

Tamer Dyal complained of pain to her leg, Roland Dyal complained of pain to his head, while Paul complained of pain to his stomach and upper thigh. They all opted to seek private medical attention.