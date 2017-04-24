Three-vehicle smash up along Newton

Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union Dwaine Paul and two other motorists this morning escaped serious injury following a three-vehicle smash up, which occurred on the ABC Highway, between the Deighton Griffith Secondary School and the Newton Roundabout in Christ Church.

Paul’s silver grey Nissan Tiida motor car was extensively damaged, so too the silver grey Nissan Navara. The third vehicle, a female-driven blue Toyota Yaris, overturned and ended up in a ditch.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. and brought traffic on the busy section of the highway to a crawl.

Source: (Pictures by Haroon Greenidge)