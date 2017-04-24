Three-vehicle smash up along Newton
Deputy General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union Dwaine Paul and two other motorists this morning escaped serious injury following a three-vehicle smash up, which occurred on the ABC Highway, between the Deighton Griffith Secondary School and the Newton Roundabout in Christ Church.
Paul’s silver grey Nissan Tiida motor car was extensively damaged, so too the silver grey Nissan Navara. The third vehicle, a female-driven blue Toyota Yaris, overturned and ended up in a ditch.
The accident occurred around 9 a.m. and brought traffic on the busy section of the highway to a crawl.
Good new that no one died. Bad news is that the Insurance companies will be crying again. From the damage of these vehicles, they go to be made out of “toilet-paper”.It’s time to tell JAPAN put in some metal and less plastic in vehicles coming to BIM. We spend millions on their automobiles ,so we do have a say.