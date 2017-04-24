Sharaz Patel remanded to prison

Sharaz Obrian Patel, also known as Dappa, was remanded to prison when he appeared in court today charged with a number of criminal offences.

Patel, 30, of Upper Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael, was the subject of a wanted bulletin and was captured by police on Friday, April 21 at Husbands, St James.

He was charged with two counts of endangering life, one count of use of a firearm, one count of serious bodily harm and one count of criminal damage. The offences were committed on Monday, March 20, at Fairfield, Black Rock, St Michael.

Patel is scheduled to reappear in court on May 22.