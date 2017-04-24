Salesman hit with $14,000 drug fine

A 36-year-old salesman who pleaded guilty to possession of a pound of drugs has eight months to come up with $14,000 if he wants to avoid spending two years at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Corey Antonio Waithe, of 3rd Avenue Station Hill, St Michael admitted to charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, lawmen were on patrol along Hinds Hill last Friday when they stopped the car which Waithe was driving.

After speaking with him, a search of the vehicle was requested, to which he consented. Police found a bag containing the illicit substance under several articles of clothing.

When asked to account, Waithe admitted that it was cannabis and that he had concealed the drug which had an estimated $9,000 street value.

Attorney at-law Romain Marshall, in mitigating for leniency for his client, pointed out to the magistrate that Waithe had cooperated with police and had not wasted the court’s time.

Despite prior convictions, Marshall argued that Waithe did not have a propensity for such crimes. He said the only aggravating factor against his client was the drug itself.

Marshall then urged the court not to dwell on the estimated street value of the drugs when considering sentence, as his client was self-employed and earned $400 to $500 a week.

“He acknowledges that he is wrong and will pay a fine. I just ask that a fine be reasonable

. . . so that he can pay,” the lawyer stated.

Following his arguments, Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant reprimanded and discharged Waithe on the possession and possession with intent to supply, but fined him on the trafficking offence.

Waithe returns to court on December 15 to either pay the fine or show proof that he has already paid it.