RiRi faces backlash over birthday ‘tribute’ to the Queen

Rihanna has been hit with backlash from offended Brits after superimposing the Queen’s head onto her own racy ensembles in a bizarre birthday tribute.

As the British monarch celebrated her 91st birthday over the weekend, the Barbadian hitmaker took to Instagram to share four snaps in which her own sexy looks had Queen Elizabeth’s head attached.

While an array of her 52.4million followers saw the funny side to the tongue-in-cheek gesture, the comments section on the snaps was swarmed with counterblast in which she was branded a “stupid little girl” for the “disrespectful” doctored images.

Rihanna is never shy of controversy and Saturday’s posts were no exception as she chose four of her sexiest and quirkiest ensembles to give the Queen a shock and unheard of image makeover, much to the chagrin of fans.

The posts come just five months after the Barbadian singer joined forces with the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry in Barbados to both take HIV tests for World AIDS Day as part of his tour of the island last November.

(Daily Mail)