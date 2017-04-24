Police constable involved in accident

A 33-year-old police constable, assigned to the northern division, suffered minor injuries in motor vehicle accident in St James in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Police said that around 3 a.m., Ryan Eversley was driving a police motor van along Weston Road when the accident occurred. No further details about the accident were provided.

Eversley complained of pain to his hand and abdomen and was transported by ambulance to the QEH where he was treated and discharged.