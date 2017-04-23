Youth on a quest for a sustainable future

The Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) yesterday staged a scavenger hunt to mark Earth Day.

Clues for the hunt were all based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which Barbados is a signatory. The clues were used to inform members competing in the scavenger hunt about the linkages between the SDGs and industries in Bridgetown and its environs.

CYEN National Coordinator Sade Deane said they use the occasion of Earth Day each year to bring awareness and action towards environmental projects and policies.

She congratulated the team from the Barbados Tourism Authority on being the day’s winners.

Meantime, Member of Parliament and Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul, who was present for the hunt, said the partnership between his organization and CYEN is an important one. He used the opportunity to remind those in the agricultural sector of the key role that they play in advancing sustainability in Barbados.

Paul said the BAS is continuously encouraging its members to engage in more eco-friendly practices. (LG)