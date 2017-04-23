Williams says he was called by God to serve
The Democratic Labour Party (DLP’s) new City candidate Henderson Williams says he has been called by God to serve.
“I stand here highly aware of the fact that there is no higher calling than to serve people, party and country. I am even more highly aware that God has been calling me to serve my people,” Williams told a full house of party supporters at the Wesley Hall Junior School on Saturday.
The DLP hierarchy recently dropped City candidate Patrick Todd for Williams.
At yesterday’s induction ceremony, Williams sought to put to rest concerns that he was an outsider.
“There was massive conversation on social media about ‘this man is saying he lives in Chapman Lane but I don’t know him’. The whisper campaigns have begun and that is part of it [public life],” he said, detailing how he spent his early years as a student of the Wesley Hall Junior School and resided in numerous parts of Bridgetown before settling at his current residence in Bayland.
Williams told party supporters that he will work to earn their trust and strive to revitalize Bridgetown.
“The revitalization of Bridgetown is of paramount importance to the team in The City and certainly to the Government of Barbados, the DLP Government,” he said.
“I am more optimistic that we can achieve together a strong economy and a stable society. We will create together in The City, a situation where people will rise based on their talents.”
He also thanked his predecessor, who in turn pledged to lead Williams towards the House of Assembly in the 2018 general elections.
“The country has limited resources so do not put undue pressure on your candidate, your party, your government to work miracles,” Todd urged supporters.
He acknowledged that The City has been a marginal seat for the DLP over the years but he said the constituency hosts a strong core of loyalists. (KK)
Lol. Which God. Not the one I serve. The one I serve don’t like unfairness,lies,crooks and hates to see his people suffering. So again which God?
@Debbie Jones – Agreed, but OBEDIENCE is the key. Read Deut 31:29. And Deut 28: 15-68.
Pattern recognition –
O LAMB of god I look to thee to look upon your precious SHEEP. (For deciphering sake and to ease density a SHEEP has WOOLLY (genetically course) HAIR 🙂
“I am even more highly aware that God has been calling me to serve my people,” –
Oh really, but then again “god” could be working with you on the negative, seeing that he has put this people in this current situation of servitude for disobedience. God is working well with you people to keep the eagles and vultures eating/using this people. And believe you me you will SERVE a people, but not your own. Eating those white wafers and drinking the wine from that big gold chalice.
Wrong Patten.
Did God call him on Skype and did he get the number she called from? I am asking for a friend.
Now how am I supposed to trust a man who claims he was directly called upon by an entity still to be unproven, to serve in that tricky game of politics…I shall, for now, label him a liar who is playing on the religious majority’s ability to be easily swayed by such words. May he go forth and prove me wrong !
This is a non starter , a wasted vote he was called by god , he doesn’t feel capable to come for himself and say I want to represent my people because I can do it..see he will make a brilliant politician , controversial already and nothing will get done by him unless god say so, just right for present lot…………………
@jrsmith – You so funny, I bet the god who sent him is that white, blue eyed, goat hair god that this people was given by Massa. He should look up Cesar Borgia or the Borgia family.