Williams says he was called by God to serve

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP’s) new City candidate Henderson Williams says he has been called by God to serve.

“I stand here highly aware of the fact that there is no higher calling than to serve people, party and country. I am even more highly aware that God has been calling me to serve my people,” Williams told a full house of party supporters at the Wesley Hall Junior School on Saturday.

The DLP hierarchy recently dropped City candidate Patrick Todd for Williams.

At yesterday’s induction ceremony, Williams sought to put to rest concerns that he was an outsider.

“There was massive conversation on social media about ‘this man is saying he lives in Chapman Lane but I don’t know him’. The whisper campaigns have begun and that is part of it [public life],” he said, detailing how he spent his early years as a student of the Wesley Hall Junior School and resided in numerous parts of Bridgetown before settling at his current residence in Bayland.

Williams told party supporters that he will work to earn their trust and strive to revitalize Bridgetown.

“The revitalization of Bridgetown is of paramount importance to the team in The City and certainly to the Government of Barbados, the DLP Government,” he said.

“I am more optimistic that we can achieve together a strong economy and a stable society. We will create together in The City, a situation where people will rise based on their talents.”

He also thanked his predecessor, who in turn pledged to lead Williams towards the House of Assembly in the 2018 general elections.

“The country has limited resources so do not put undue pressure on your candidate, your party, your government to work miracles,” Todd urged supporters.

He acknowledged that The City has been a marginal seat for the DLP over the years but he said the constituency hosts a strong core of loyalists. (KK)