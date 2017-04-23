BLP fresh and ready – Mottley

The Barbados Labour Party observed Founder’s Day and celebrated its 79th anniversary today with leader Mia Mottley holding up the organization as an example of how the country can come together and emerge from challenges.

BLP members gathered in the Steel Shed, Queen’s Park for a church service, walked over to the churchyard of the St Michael Cathedral to lay a wreath on the tomb of its founder and National Hero Sir Grantley Adams, then retreated to the Roebuck Street headquarters for lunch.

“Our path has not been smooth, it’s not been easy, but the country’s path that lies before us is not smooth or easy,” Mottley said in brief remarks during the service.

Stating that the BLP went through one of its most challenging periods in its history, she said, “but we stand together as a family today ready for the mission at … [hand], in the same way that this country is going to ask us how we are going to get the country together to move as one”.

She told the congregation, “in the same way that we have done it as a party we shall do it as a country, with your help”.

“We are new, we are fresh but we are rooted in the principles of the Barbados Labour Party of 1938 and the spirit of transformation of Grantley Adams.”

She spoke of having a BLP team that is “right for the times, and a team that reflects both the experience, the youth the passion, the creativity, but more importantly the character and the courage that is necessary at the moment”.

“This mission to transform, not to save, Barbados, requires people of character and of courage,” she said. (GA)