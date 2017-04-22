Two had licences revoked for speeding

Two people who appeared in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court this week on separate charges had their licences suspended for a year.

Ondre Waithe of #1 Harvester Close, Marchfeild, St Philip pleaded guilty before Magistrate Graveney Bannister to exceeding the speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour and driving at a speed of 105 kilometres per hour on the Barrow Section of the ABC Highway on January 30, 2016.

“I did not know that I was doing that kind of speed, Sir,” Waite told the magistrate.

He also admitted to driving on the same road at 155 kilometers per hour on March 6, last year.

Waithe was fined $1,000 forthwith for each of the offences, which carried an alternative of a hundred days in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months. If he breaches the order he will spend six months at HMP Dodds.

In the other case Sasha Williams of Stanmore Terrace, Black Rock, St Michael was also disqualified from driving for the same period of time.

She admitted to driving on the Barrow section of the ABC Highway at 155 kilometers per hour.

Williams was also fined $1,000, which she had to pay forthwith if she wanted to avoid spending 100 days in jail.

In both cases the fines were paid.