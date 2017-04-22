Taylor rescues Hurricanes from Reifer onslaught

Lower order batsman Jacques Taylor struck his third first class half-century to rescue Leeward Islands Hurricanes and give them a handy lead over champions Guyana Jaguars in Georgetown on Saturday.

Playing on the second day of the rescheduled ninth round game in the Regional four-day championship, bottom placed Hurricanes rallied to 255 for seven – a first innings lead of 68 runs.

Taylor was unbeaten on an unvaluable 60 and partnered by Jeremiah Louis on 20, the pair having so far added 44 in an unbroken eighth wicket stand.

Opener Montcin Hodge top-scored with 70, his opening partner Chesney Hughes chipped in with 40 while wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton got 37.

Barbadian left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer was the best bowler with four for 47 while off-spinner Steven Jacobs has taken two for 52.

Resuming the day on 62 without loss, Hodge and Hughes extended their opening stand to 115 before being separated when the left-handed Hughes was caught at the wicket off seamer Clinton Pestano.

Hodge then cruised to his 17th first class half-century as he added a further 36 for the second wicket with the in-form Keacy Carty (10).

The 29-year-old right-hander faced 224 deliveries in a shade over four hours at the crease and struck 12 fours.

However, he was part of a slide that saw five wickets tumble for 25 runs in quick time as Reifer hurt the innings.

Tottering on 140 for six, Hurricanes were energised by Taylor who put on a face-saving 71 with Hamilton to take Hurricanes into the lead.

Taylor has so far counted nine fours and a six in an innings spanning 129 deliveries and 2-3/4 hours. (CMC)