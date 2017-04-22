Soldiers march on
Table leaders Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) continue to maintain their lead in the Digicel-sponsored Barbados Football Association Premier League.
They defeated Belfield Soccer Club 3-0 last night at the Wildey, St Michael AstroTurf to earn three points and in so doing moved their tally to 33 ahead of Neighbourhood Care Pharmaceutical Weymouth Wales who also played Thursday and ended with a 1-1 draw against Ellerton Football Club.
That win by former table leaders Wales has now placed them in second position and just one point (32) behind the soldiers.
The BDFSP missed a number of opportunities very early in the exchange that should have been buried but they failed to do so until the 25th minute when forward Shaquille Boyce connected with a pass, progressed inside the box and then squared to DeCarlo Jemmott on his left for a one-time finish.
The score remained at that 1-0 advantage to the BDFSP at half time. Similar to the first half both teams took some time to get going during the second phase.
However it was the BDFSP who built on their momentum in the latter stages and scored in the 90th and 92nd minutes thanks to national midfielder Raheim Sargeant and Omani Leacock. Sargeant was left unmarked inside the six-yard box and placed the ball comfortably past Belfield’s goalkeeper Michael Spooner who made some fantastic saves but was let down on many occasions by his defenders.
In a matter of seconds the soldiers were once again celebrating when Leacock received a pass inside the danger zone for a clinical finish.
A win by Belfield Thursday night would have increased their points from eight to 11 and take them from ninth position and also out of the relegation zone. If there was one team that benefited from Belfield’s failure it was Brittons Hill who are just one point ahead on nine.
The other encounter ended in a 1-1 draw between Wales and Ellerton Football Club. Shane Hermas gave the St George-based unit the lead in the 50th minute but the men from Carrington Village responded quickly in the 56th minute when Riverre Williams enjoying a relatively decent season thus far struck the equalizer.