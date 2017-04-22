GG launches trust

The Governor General today launched the Elliott and Loretta Belgrave Scholarship Trust.

Speaking at the launch Sir Elliot said the trust aims to provide financial assistance to disadvantaged students at the University of West Indies and the Barbados Community College who are pursuing degrees in accounting, marine engineering, architecture, maritime law and legislative drafting.

“The trust’s aims and objectives are to help needy Barbadians attending the University West Indies or the Community College who are doing certain subjects where there is a dearth of talent in Barbados,” he said.

“We are not doing everything . . . we are looking at subjects which are different and which are rare . . . if you are bright and you cannot provide, we will see what we can do.”

It has been the Governor General’s mission, since his appointment on May 20, 2012, to encourage youth development across the island and unearth the tremendous talent of the nation’s youth.

Throughout his five years in office, he has visited public and private primary schools, advocating for educational advancement and this has inspired him to contribute to the education of young Barbadians.

“Loretta and I strongly believe in the ability of education to change lives for the better,” Sir Elliot said.

“I always say, it does not matter where you come from, you can all do great things once you put your mind to it,” he added.

The trust expects to distribute five scholarships within its first year, starting in September.

A fundraising gala will be held on June 17 on the grounds of Government House. The aim is to raise at least $75, 000. (KK)