Freighter fined for drug possession

A 24-year-old freighter has one month to come up with $2,500 if he wants to avoid spending time at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Tevin Gregory Dwayne Jack of White Hall #3, St Michael pleaded guilty to unlawful possession, possession with intent to supply, cultivation and having a trafficable quantity of cannabis, as well as possession of apparatus for use in connection with the misuse of the drug.

According to Prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, the illicit substance was found when lawmen executed a search warrant at Jack’s residence Friday morning.

While searching Jack’s bedroom, a quantity of seeds wrapped in greaseproof plastic, weighing 57 grammes, were found in a small medicine cabinet, the prosecutor said.

“Them is my seeds, I does plant them,” Jack reportedly told the officers when asked to explain the presence of the seeds.

A further search uncovered 293 grammes worth of leaves and stems, as well as a blender.

“I does smoke that,” he is reported to have said at the time.

Police then extended their search to the outside of the house where they found two cannabis plants about nine feet tall growing in a white bucket in his yard.

“It is mine I got for myself, for my own smoking,” he again told lawmen.

Combined, the drugs had an estimated street value $1,750.

When it came time for sentencing Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant requested that Jack speak to a probation officer who was present in the No.2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court.

However, the magistrate was later informed that Jack was not a first-time offender and had already benefited from community service.

As such he was fined $2,000 on the supply charge and $500 on the apparatus charge, both to be paid in a month. The supply conviction has an alternative six-month jail sentence, and one month behind bars as an alternative to the apparatus fine.

Jack returns to court on May 23 to present his receipt to the magistrate as proof of payment.