Beach clean-up marks Earth Day

Employees attached to the properties under the Elegant Hotels chain spent their Saturday morning in a beach clean-up exercise which was planned to coincide with Earth Day.

The General Manager of Turtle Beach Resort, Adrian Grant, joined the approximately 227 employees in the beach clean–up which started at Brandon’s Beach in St Michael and concluded at Folkstone Marine Park in St James.

“We are just hoping to bring an awakening to people in Barbados about looking after the environment. We just want to have it front of mind,” Grant told Barbados TODAY.

“We believe as a tourism entity, we need to look after Barbados and we need to look after our environment, it needs to be sustainable for us and for the tourists who come as well.”

Employees from Turtle Beach Resort, Colony Club, Crystal Cove, Tamarind, Waves and The House took part in the exercise.

Every year, more than one billion people across the world mark Earth Day by showing support for environmental protection. (KK)