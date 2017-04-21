UWI outlines plans for new-look faculty

The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus is preparing to roll out a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art Faculty of Science and Technology.

Principal and Pro Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Cave Hill, Professor Eudine Barriteau made the disclosure during a recent courtesy visit by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIBC FirstCaribbean Gary Brown.

Brown toured the campus and later held talks with Barriteau as he presented the final tranche of funding to the UWI under the 2014-2017 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two institutions.

During the tour of the Faculty of Science and Technology that was originally built in the 1960s, Professor Barriteau noted that while improvements had been made to the facility during the tenure of her predecessor Sir Hilary Beckles, it was still out of pace with today’s requirements.

She underscored that growth in science and technology was integral to the region’s development and it was therefore necessary for the faculty and the student population to have access to better facilities.

Proposals for the new look faculty is now in the hands of the Caribbean Development Bank which has started preliminary work on several areas including the design.

Brown who was impressed by the project, signalled that CIBC FirstCaribbean was willing to help, citing its importance to the region’s development.

He stressed that the bank was pleased to partner with the university as it developed the human resources of the region, and announced that its community relation’s arm, the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation, had given the go-ahead to commence negotiations with the UWI for a new MOU.

The MOU usually targets scholarships for students, research funding and the campus’ outreach to the general public through the annual Frank Worrell Memorial Cricket Lecture and the annual International Women’s Day lecture.