Two years for coke addict

A cocaine addict who made a suicide attempt with a shoelace in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court two days ago, was today sentenced to two years imprisonment at HMP Dodds.

Shamar Renaldo Welch of Rockhampton Road, Grazettes, St Michael admitted to Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on Tuesday that he entered the home of Michael Stuart on March 3 as a trespasser and stole $600 in cash, two birds worth $700, two pairs of scissors worth $8 belonging to the homeowner, as well as a chain worth $700, a wallet worth $50 and $400 in cash belonging to Jamal Stuart.

The 28-year-old also confessed to loitering on the premises of Alvin Edwards on March 15 with cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft.

In relation to the burglary, police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock told the court that the house was secured by Michael Stuart before he left for work. However, he received a telephone call from someone informing him that Welch was seen coming from his backyard.

Stuart returned home, made a search and discovered his property missing from his bedroom as well as two of his gamecocks, which were in a pen in his yard. Jamal Stuart’s property was also removed from his bedroom.

Welch reportedly told lawmen at the time of his arrest that he used the money to buy drugs and lost the chain but denied stealing the birds.

On the loitering charge, Sergeant Rock said Edwards was at home when he heard a noise coming from the front door. He made a check and saw Welch whom he calls Sammy, trying to open his wrought iron gate.

The complainant allegedly shouted “Sammy why ya trying to break in hey?” to which Welch reportedly replied that he was not trying to do so but “saw the door open and I come to you”. However, Edwards responded: “I told you not to come bout hey”. Welch then ran off.

Following the facts, Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant sentenced Welch to two years behind bars for committing the burglary at the Stuarts and 12 months for loitering at Edwards’ place.

The sentences will run concurrently.