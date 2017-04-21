Southern communities emerge from water outages

Some residents of Christ Church found themselves in unfamiliar territory this week as parts of the south coast were affected by water outages.

However, when Barbados TODAY ventured into Goodland Gardens this afternoon, residents there appeared to be taking the situation in stride with 53-year-old landscaper Courtney Harewood suggesting that his neighbours should take the opportunity to invest in water tanks.

“I have cows and I had this problem years ago where the water goes off and I have to go to the standpipe, so I decided to install the tanks, which I believe is the best decision anybody could make,” he told Barbados TODAY.

Harewood, who is also a cow breeder, also suggested that Barbadians needed to be more self-reliant.

“A lot of people just feel that water isn’t going to go off. That’s the mentality that they have, . . . but at some point in time it has to go off, but they are not prepared for that. So that’s a lot of people’s problem,” he said, while stressing that more citizens should invest in a water tanker system.

“I feel like if Government pushes about getting a tank it would go a long way. You need to get people in that mentality.”

Over in Ealing Park, one 83–year–old resident, who did not want to be identified by name, also suggested that homes should be equipped with water tanks.

The retiree does not have a tank of his own, but has developed a practice of storing water in containers for his pets and for watering his kitchen garden.

He was therefore not totally caught off guard by the recent water shortage, which, according to the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), was due to technical issues with two pumps from Hampton Pumping Station.

“This is the first time we have had scarcity of water, so we should be satisfied,” he said, while making reference to recent prolonged water outages, which had mainly affected residents in the north and east of the island.

In the meantime, the BWA is promising that service should be fully restored by tomorrow to residents in St Philip and Christ Church, who were affected by the latest outage.

“We had a series of problems over the last three days and now we would have replaced everything and the [Hampton] station is up and running again as of 4 p.m. this evening [Thursday],” the BWA’s Corporate Communications Specialist, Joyann Haigh told Barbados TODAY.

Haigh, who is also manager of the BWA’s Rapid Response Team, explained that even though the technical problem had been fixed, “it would have taken some time for the reservoirs to return to normal.

“Some people are getting back water now gradually, others later and some for sure by tomorrow morning. Providing all goes to plan [the water supply should be fully back on stream],” she said.

Haigh also took the opportunity to encourage residents to store water in case of emergency.

“We have to be mindful that the hurricane season is coming up and if something should happen and we are out of water . . . we are hoping that individuals should be able to store or have that kind of storage still that they would be able to help themselves until help comes,” the BWA spokeswoman advised.