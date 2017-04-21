Sir Richard Branson to headline Business is an Adventure

Global entrepreneur icon Sir Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, will be sharing his perspective on how to transform Caribbean economies when he delivers the feature address at Virgin Atlantic’s Business is an Adventure leadership conference

The May 3rd event will be held at the Barbados Hilton Resort.

Sir Richard who is anxiously looking forward to the conference says, “I have lived in the Caribbean for many years and care deeply about its economic development and prosperity. Our event on 3rd May will provide fascinating insight from local leaders and I am keen to discuss how one can create a vibrant Caribbean economy. We see this event as a significant step in our efforts to support entrepreneurs and protect the environment across the Caribbean.”

It’s the first time the Business is an Adventure series, which has been held in several US cities, is being hosted in the Caribbean.

Sir Richard will be joined by other local and regional officials including Principal of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus Professor Eudine Barriteau; President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Neal & Massy Trinidad, Gervase Warner; Chief Executive Officer, Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship – Caribbean Lisandra Rickards and Consultant Gynaecologist and Head of The Barbados Fertility Clinic Dr Juliette Skinner.

There will also be presentations by Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Racing Alex Tai and Chief Executive Officer of Inspiration Labs Scott Hilton-Clarke.

Virgin Atlantic’s Commercial Manager – Caribbean Andre Bello who will moderate the panel discussion said the event is ideal for business professionals looking for a practical approach to improving their leadership skills.

“We are thrilled to have Sir Richard share his leadership experience with us in the Caribbean. Our objective at Virgin Atlantic is to facilitate this much-needed discussion, and provide the business community with some simple takeaways that participants can put into action from day one.”

The Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry has partnered with Virgin Atlantic to host the event and BCCI Executive Director-Carlos Wharton is expecting substantial benefits for his members.

“In our view, leadership is a central factor to business success and taking the region forward. I believe that our membership will most definitely benefit from this initiative,

he said.