Major helping hand

QEH receives US$200,000 in equipment from China

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is now home to US$200,000 worth in new medical equipment, thanks to a sizeable donation from the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

Chinese Ambassador to Barbados Wang Ke made the presentation earlier today, during the official hand-over ceremony for two anesthetic machines, one ultrasound machine and medical supplies, at the QEH.

Calling the occasion a momentous one and noting that the Government and people of Barbados were “extremely thankful”, Minister of Health John Boyce said that such donations aid in advancing the island’s health care system.

“I am very pleased to join you this morning and to be associated with this ceremony to acknowledge a donation from the People’s Republic of China to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical equipment valued at over US $200,000 . . . . This gesture by the Government of China, which helps to enhance the delivery of health care in Barbados, is greatly appreciated and graciously accepted,” he said.

Acknowledging that the country’s development and sustainability is predetermined by the health, well-being and education of its people, the minister further stated that Government continues to give priority to these areas of development.

“Government’s objective is to provide comprehensive health care coverage to all its citizens and residents in a manner that is affordable . . . .

“The Ministry of Health therefore stands committed to creating programmes and policies that will seek to make access to health care more equitable and viable for all,” he affirmed.

One such programme, as alluded to by Boyce, has been the provision of medical support to Barbados through the recently installed Chinese Medical Team (CMT).

The eight-person team, which comprises three surgeons, two physicians, one anesthetist, one nephrologist and a critical nurse, has been assigned to the QEH to offer their services in areas that were previously understaffed.

Based on the positive feedback garnered from the initiative, Ambassador Wang Ke announced that the assignment of the new CMT will be extended from a six month period, to a one year stint at the QEH.