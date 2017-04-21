JAMAICA – One killed, four injured in hotel explosion

(Jamaica Observer/Caribbean360)

KINGSTON – One hotel worker was killed and four others injured when tragedy struck at the RIU Hotel, yesterday afternoon.

According to a highly placed police source, the explosion occurred in the boiler room of Hotel RIU Reggae just before 3:30 p.m. yesterday. Five members of the maintenance team were in the room at the time. Maintenance Manager Seduro McIntosh was killed and the other four were injured.

The injured were two are said to be in critical condition.

The police source was unable to say what triggered the blast.

Workers were tight-lipped about the incident.

When contacted, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association Omar Robinson said he could confirm the incident but could not confirm “the specifics”.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the hotel yesterday, several emergency personnel were seen near the gate of the property which was cordoned off with police tape.

Hundreds of guests were evacuated from the adults-only property that officially opened in November last year.

Public relations officer for the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emilio Ebanks had initially indicated that there was no reason to recommend any closure, as further danger had been averted.

However, he reported today that after further assessment of the situation, a decision had been taken to suspend operations at the hotel as fire officials conduct their investigation.

Guests at the five-star hotel have been relocated to other RIU properties in Jamaica.