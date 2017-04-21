Former England international dies
England manager Gareth Southgate says he is “stunned” by the death of former teammate Ugo Ehiogu.
Former England defender Ehiogu died at the age of 44 Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest the previous day.
Southgate and Ehiogu formed a centre-back pairing for almost ten years at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, winning the League Cup together at both clubs.
“He was a gentle giant away from football, he was a colossus on the pitch,” Southgate said.
Ehiogu, who was Tottenham’s Under-23s coach, was taken to hospital on Thursday after collapsing at the club’s training ground, but a statement said he had died in the early hours of Friday morning.
Capped four times by England, Ehiogu made over 200 appearances for Villa between 1991 and 2000 and then spent seven years at Boro. The defender also played for West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United, before retiring in 2009.