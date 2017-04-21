Charges dropped

A man who surrendered to police after being the subject of a wanted man bulletin appeared in court today.

Pearson Antonio Bayne of Four Roads, St Philip stood accused of assaulting a woman, occasioning her actual bodily harm on April 11, using the threatening words “I don’t have nothing to lose. I will kill you and myself”, and stealing a cellular phone belonging to the same woman.

However, when the matter came up before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon, the complainant informed the court that she was no longer interested pursuing the matters.

Under questioning by police prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, the woman also revealed that she made the decision on her own and was not threatened to do so.

As such, the magistrate had no choice but to dismiss the case. However, Bayne was not allowed to leave the court before $450 in costs were paid.