Cashier charged with stealing $28,000

A cashier was granted bail Friday after appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing $28,000 in cash belonging to Earl Davis.

Janila Eshe Willoughby of Kendal Hill, Christ Church is accused of committing the act on April 14, 2017.

The 28-year-old woman was not required to plead to the indictable charge when she appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant earlier Friday.

With no objections from Prosecutor Sergeant Martin Rock, Willoughby, who was represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens, was granted bail in the sum of $28,000, which she secured with one surety.

However, she must report to the Worthing Police Station every Tuesday and Friday before noon with valid identification, and must stay away from Davis’ property.

Willoughby will make her second appearance before the same magistrate on July 5.