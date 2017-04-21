Bus driver on forgery charges

A 46-year-old bus driver was granted $3,000 bail when he made his first appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today on forgery charges.

It is alleged that Philip Tyrone Hackett of Apt #4 Clear View, St James on March 24 obtained from Advance Caribbean (Barbados) Ltd $2,500 by virtue of a forged instrument, namely a salary deduction authorization form knowing it to be forged.

He is also accused of uttering the forged instrument.

Hackett was not required to plea to the indictable charges. He will reappear in court on July 5.