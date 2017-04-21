Burglar confesses

Deportee owns up to recent crime spree

Magistrate Douglas Frederick has ordered a pre-sentencing report on a 30-year-old Barbadian deportee from the United States who today confessed to committing a spate of burglaries.

Omar Dwayne Skeete, of Inch Marlow, Christ Church, admitted entering the establishment known as the Elegant Lady sometime between April 1 and 2 as a trespasser and stealing an $11 hammer belonging to the Rosetta Gibson.

He also pleaded guilty to entering De House Bar and Grill sometime between April 4 and 5 and stealing 20 boxes of Pine Hill Dairy juices; eight boxes of Supligen; eight bottles of Island Cool iced tea; seven bottles of Island Cool mauby; 30 bottles of Fruta juices; a block of cheese; a pack of salt bread; a pack of chicken breast and five packs of chicken drumsticks belonging to Kimberly Neblett.

Skeete also admitted to charges of criminal damage, possession of apparatus and going equipped and also burglarizing the Snack Shop belonging to Sandra Husein on April 7 as well as entering the East Moon Restaurant sometime between March 24 and 26 and stealing a computer, two beers and $45 in cash belonging to Sion Tac Yeung.

Also during that time, he entered Lobster Alive Restaurant and made off with $300 in cash, three bottles of liquor and Globert Garments sometime between April 7 and 8, and stealing 14 shirts and two towels belonging to Lisa Field-Parris.

Skeete also told the magistrate that he entered Hair Braids ETC at the beginning of the month and took 24 packs of biscuits, two bags of rubber bands, two packs of sweat caps and two boxes of hair pins.

Police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid said that in all of the burglaries, the establishments were closed and secured but when the owners or employees returned the next day, they discovered the items and money missing.

The prosecutor informed the court that Skeete was not known in Barbados but was a deportee from the United States. Skeete confirmed the information saying he was deported in 2013 after being charged for burglary over there.

Skeete was remanded to HMP Dodds. He will return to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 18 when the magistrate is expected to get the report in preparation for sentencing.