Athletes ready for Sunday’s triathlon

This Sunday the Spring Garden Highway will be abuzz with activity with the staging of the Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes’ CAMTRI Sprint Triathlon American Cup Series.

At a media briefing this morning local federation president Darren Treasure said the triathlon would see entrants competing in the age group category, as well as elite men and elite women categories.

He said that 17 countries, inclusive of eight Spanish-speaking nations, would be taking part in the event which includes swimming, cycling and running. Some 30 men and 20 women are expected to be in the competition that will take the form of a 750m swim, a 20k bike ride and a 5k run. Barbados’ main hope will be in the form of Matthew Wright.

Wright was present at Thursday morning’s media session along with Canadian competitors Taylor Forbes, Karsten Madsen and John Rasmussen as well as Barbadian Amy Cox.

The age group competitors will hit the sea about 6 a.m., while the elite women will start their leg of the contest at 8.30a.m. and the elite men start at 10.30 a.m. The presentation of prizes begins at 11.45a.m.

Treasure revealed that the event would have its largest number of representatives from the Caribbean to date, with Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba and Cayman Islands among those in the mix. Some of the other countries to be represented are Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay, United States, Syria, Mexico, France and Brazil.

Wright said he was ready for the competition and looking forward to giving of his best. He said his preparation had been going well even though he was coming off a foot injury which had affected the running aspect of his preparation.

Cox, who is new to the event and will be competing in the age group segment, expressed confidence in doing well this Sunday, while noting that her training had went smoothly. Cox had met with some success since taking up the sport last year.

Treasure noted there was a push towards encouraging more children into the sport. He said they all ran, rode bikes and swam and thus the triathlon could be viewed as children having fun while putting the three disciplines together.

He said the sport was growing rapidly and noted there were plans to have a regional triathlon competition at some stage.

Barbados’ top triathlete Jason Wilson will be absent from this Sunday’s event as he is currently studying overseas.