Wharton on remand for 28 days

A St George man has began a 28-day stay on remand at HMP Dodds on firearm and other charges.

Kemar Stephen Romel Wharton of #34 Buckley Meadows, St George was not required to plead to the indictable charge of possessing a firearm on April 13 without a valid licence to do so.

However, when he recently appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick he had pleaded not guilty to assaulting and resisting Acting Sergeant Junior White and Police Constable Alfred Clarke in the execution of their duties on the same day.

He is scheduled to make a second appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 12.